Hello from the Tucson News Now newsroom

We're following a disturbing story out of Mesa today. One person is dead and five others are injured after a man went on a shooting spree this morning.





Police finally caught the guy, and we're getting a look at him from his booking mug shot. Authorities call him a very dangerous man. We'll have more on the suspect and his background, as well as the latest on the investigation from Mesa.





Also today, you may have noticed the gray skies and sprinkles. Our weather team will update us on what's going on with our weather these next few days.





See you for KOLD News 13.





In the meantime, I'd love to see you on my Facebook page.





~ Teresa









