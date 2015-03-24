When friends become foes

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Sean Miller just sent "best friend" Thad Matta packing after their round of 32 matchup in the NCAA Tournament and as the bracket tightens, another Xavier buddy is in the way.No. 2 Arizona is set to face no. 6 seed Xavier on Thursday. The two teams have never met... ever. Sean Miller and Chris Mack have, Mack was Miller's assistant at Xavier. Miller has yet to reveal his feelings regarding this matchup, but Mack was not hesitant to throw the love Miller's way shortly after advancing to the Sweet 16.Mack said no matter the outcome of the game, his relationship with Miller won't change, despite the stakes.“I'm one of those guys that I won't have a hard time,” Mack said of after the game. “Sean's my friend first and foremost. We're both going to have our teams as well prepared as we possibly can, we're going to play the game. The game has obviously great stakes involved but when the games done he's still going to be my friend, the guy that I lean on for advice from time to time.”As far as the games goes, Mack said they've got a tall task in front of them if they're to upset one of the most talented teams in the country.





