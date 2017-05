Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Stanley Johnson is a projected NBA lottery pick, we may likely only get one year of the freshman phenom in Tucson. Johnson will get his name put into the Arizona Ring of Honor for being tagged as the Pac-12 freshman of the year. If he stayed for three more years, you could only imagine the awards that would pile up, he'd need his own section.

That brings us to the last place he played four years, they retired his jersey. Damien Alameda stopped by Stanley Johnson's old stomping grounds as our coverage leading up to Arizona's Sweet 16 matchup with Xavier draws near.

