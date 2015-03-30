Snakes name starters

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. --

Trevor Cahill

and

?

Chase Anderson

?

have claimed the final two spots in the D-backs' rotation, with

Daniel Hudson

sliding to the bullpen.

Previously the club had said that Josh Collmenter would start Opening Day and that Rubby De La Rosa would likely start the second game. The only other certain starter was right-hander Jeremy Hellickson.

It became clear over the past week or so that Anderson would almost certainly get one of the final two spots, given his performance in the big leagues last year as well as his 1.84 ERA this spring.



"It's come down to the last week and any of the guys in this room who were pitchers could have made the rotation," Anderson said. "I'm just very thankful they put their belief in me. Honestly, I'm just grateful. I've been blessed beyond belief in my life. Just being on the Opening Day roster and getting a rotation spot has been my goal this whole spring. I just want to stay humble."



Arizona manager Chip Hale said early in camp that Hudson would make the team, with only his role to be determined.

Copyright 2015 Arizona Diamondbacks Dbacks.mlb.com All Rights Reserved