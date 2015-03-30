Tucson pitches bowl bid

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The NCAA appears to be expanding it's College Football Bowl season, maybe up to 42 games... and Tucson wants in. ESPN college football reporter Brett McMurphy first reported Tucson was one of two cities that will bid for a new bowl game this year.I spoke with an Arizona Athletics spokesperson who said Tucson officials have submitted a quote, but no other information on a timeline was available. It appears that the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission has taken the lead on the bidding. In McMurphy's initial report, he indicated the game would be played at Arizona Stadium and that the working title would be the Arizona Bowl. The other city bidding for a new bowl was Little Rock, Arkansas.The bowl would feature teams from the Mountain West and Conference USA in it's first year. The date and network it would be aired on are still be ironed out.

If all the pieces fit, it would return a bowl game to the Old Pueblo for the first time since the Copper bowl (1989-1999) relocated to Phoenix and was renamed.

