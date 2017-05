Tucson, AZ – Pima Community College men's basketball player Murphy Gershman (Tucson Magnet HS) received a tremendous honor from the NJCAA on Tuesday.Gershman was named Second-Team NJCAA Division II All-American becoming the fourth Pima men's basketball player to achieve the award and the first since Darrell King in 1991.Gershman played and started in 27 of the 31 games this season. He led the Aztecs to an 18-13 overall record; only the second time the program has finished with an above .500 mark since the 2001-02 season and first since 2009-10. Gershman averaged 24.4 points and 12 rebounds per game and posted 20 double-doubles.He was named NJCAA Player of the Week once and ACCAC Conference Player of the Week three times. In November, Gershman signed his national letter of intent to play for the Colorado School of Mines.

