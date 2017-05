Chase Anderson

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The debate over where Daniel Hudson would start the season, what role he would play, is over, temporarily. Chip Hale announced his starting rotation and Hudson was not on that list.This means the 2011 16 game winner for the Dbacks will come out of the bullpen. His velocity appeared back, control was there, he hit 95-96mph during several starts, but Hudson appears comfortable with his skipper's decision.Of course this rotation will likely become a revolving door once Bronson Arroyo and Patrick Corbin return in the summer. Here was the starting rotation released by the Dbacks today.(in alphabetical order)

Trevor Cahill

Josh Collmenter

Rubby De La Rosa

Jeremy Hellickson



