Unfolding the Cats' future

Two down, two to go... decisions that is. Former UA standouts Rondae Hollis- Jefferson and Brandon Ashley recently entered their names into the 2015 NBA Draft while current Cats Stanley Johnson and Kaleb Tarczewski have remained mum on their futures, but it may appear that the latter two decisions have already been made.

I spoke with ESPN College Basketball insider Jeff Goodman today who shed some light as to why these decisions haven't been made already when we "appear' to know already know their draft stock. Johnson and Zeus' story and draft stock are night and day, but both decisions will have to be made by April 26th 8:59pm Tucson time.

