Short-haired Chihuahua Magoo awaits new home

Magoo (Source: Ted Hewitt Photography) Magoo (Source: Ted Hewitt Photography)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Meet Magoo! Today's Tuesday Tail on KOLD News 13 features a sweet, short haired Chihuahua. 

According to officers at the Pima Animal Care Center, Magoo has been the victim of abuse from a previous owner. However, he's not letting his past bring him down.

PACC says Magoo loves to spend time with others, and especially enjoys playing, sitting and lounging. 

Magoo's adoption fee has been waived. His new family only has to pay the license fee of $15. 

If you would like to visit Magoo at the Pima Animal Care Center, it's located at: 4000 N Silverbell Road. Stop by and see if this great pup would be a perfect fit for your family. 

On a happy note last week's Tail, Lyndon was adopted, now lets find Magoo a new home too. 

