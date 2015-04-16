Help Pima County save a million hearts - Tucson News Now

Help Pima County save a million hearts

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease and stroke are two of the leading causes of death in the United States.

67 million American adults have high blood pressure—that's 1 in 3.
 
To keep that number from rising, Pima County is joining a campaign to help save a million hearts.

Million hearts—is a nationwide effort to prevent one million heart attacks and strokes over the next five years.

The Tobacco and Chronic Disease Prevention Program is joining the campaign by offering services and promoting heart health awareness through the Pima County Health Department.

You can join the cause by entering for your chance to win a free blood pressure machine and help save a life.

