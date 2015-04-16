Help Pima County save a million hearts

According to a news release, the man was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun when he walked up to a drive-through window of the McDonalds at 1901 S. Sixth Avenue and pointed the weapon at the woman working inside.
Michael Elliott was one of 790 people who died from drug overdose in Arizona in 2016. His death shines a light on a problem killing more people under the age of 50 than car accidents, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Some Tucsonans said they think a hiker should face a fee for the time and money spent on rescues, similar to how drivers pay up if they need water rescuing as part of Arizona's "Stupid Motorist Law."
It's not just back to the books, it's back to school lunch for many kids. So how do you know your kids are getting the right nutrition?
Family members pulled a two-year-old boy from a pool Saturday evening on Tucson's northeast side, according to a release from Rural/Metro Fire Department.
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
A 12-year-old boy was hit and killed after he reportedly stole a car from a Statesville motel, drove onto Interstate 77 and then fled from the vehicle on the interstate in Iredell County Sunday morning.
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.
