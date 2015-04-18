No. 6 Women’s Golf Ready for Pac-12 Championships

Arizona earned the No. 4 seed and is paired with No. 6 seed Stanford for the opening round on Monday.

No. 6 University of Arizona women's golf will open the championship portion of the season with the Pac-12 Championships. Held at Boulder Country Club and hosted by Colorado, competition will take place Mon.-Wed., April 20-22. One round of play will be contested each day, with tee times of 9 a.m. MST. Boulder Country Club is a par 71, 6,437-yard course.

For Monday's opening round, fourth-seeded Arizona will play with sixth-seeded Stanford. The Wildcats and the Cardinal will tee at 9 a.m. MST from hole No. 1.

Seniors Manon Gidali and Kendall Prince, junior Lindsey Weaver, sophomore Wanasa Zhou and freshman Krystal Quihuis will be competing for the Wildcats at the Pac-12 Championships.

No. 6 Arizona, No. 18 Arizona State, No. 36 California, No. 39 Colorado, No. 28 Oregon, No. 63 Oregon State, No. 16 Stanford, No. 3 UCLA, No. 1 USC, No. 7 Washington and No. 75 Washington State will play in Boulder. (Rankings according to Golfstat 4/15/15)

The Wildcats are ranked No. 7 in the current Golfweek/Sagarin poll and No. 6 by Golfstat.com. Individually, according to Golfweek, senior Manon Gidali is No. 21, junior Lindsey Weaver is No. 33, freshman Krystal Quihuis is No. 39 and sophomore Wanasa Zhou is No. 108. Gidali is No. 41, Weaver is No. 61 and Quihuis is No. 63 according to Golfstat.com.

Arizona owns seven Pac-12 Team Championships in program history, including the 2010 win in Eugene, Ore. UA has also claimed four Pac-10 Individual Championships, with the most recent coming from Lorena Ochoa in 2001. Last season, Arizona finished tied for second. UA has finished in the top three at 17 conference championships since the 1987 season.

Last time out, the Wildcats picked up their second team title of the season with a victory at the PING/ASU Invitational, finishing three-under par with an 861 and daily rounds of 288, 276 and 297. The Wildcats collected the sixth-best 54-hole team total in school history and earned their first win at this event since 2000.

Live scoring is available at golfstat.com. A complete recap and results will be available at ArizonaWildcats.com after each day of competition.

Copyright 2015. Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.



