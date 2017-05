2015. TucsonNewsNow.com . All rights reserved.

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - In a year of firsts, former Wildcat turned Warriors shotcaller Steve Kerr coached in his very first NBA playoff game Saturday with a first-round win over the New Orleans Pelicans 106-99.Steph Curry had a star-studded performance Saturday by putting up 34 points, as did his “splash-brother” Klay Thompson who added 21 points of his own. Golden States big men Draymond Green and Andrew Bogut dominated down low by each putting up double-digits in scoring and rebounding.The Warriors led by double-digits throughout most of regulation, until the Pelicans pulled within four in the final minute of the game. Pelicans star Anthony Davis was on fire in the fourth quarter putting up 20 of his 35 points, but it was not enough.Game 2 of the series is Monday night at Oracle Arena.