Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - In 2010 Jim Furyk won the Fed Ex-Cup, the 10 million bucks that came with it, and had three wins that year. Best year of his career... but there's been a bit of a drought since then. After Sunday's RBC Heritage final round, Furyk found himself back on top of a leaderboard for the first time in 100 starts.

It's not like he hadn't been close, between Sunday and his last win, Furyk had 7 runner -up finishes, lost a playoff, had 31 top ten finishes and collected over $14 million during his "drought." Hard to feel bad for the Wildcats 92' national champ, but he did get the monkey off his back Sunday.

Typically reserved and not the most animated character, the 44 year old barked out a big "Yeah" followed by a emphatic fist pump when he sank his birdie putt on the second playoff hole to beat Kevin Kisner.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved