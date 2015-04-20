Salt Lake slide

Arizona managed just three hits, tied for its fewest of the season, as Utah won the third game of the series 4-2. It marked Utah's first ever series victory over Arizona.

The Wildcats (34-12, 9-6 Pac-12) scored two runs five batters into the game, but got just one hit the rest of the way, kept off the board by reliever Sammy Cordova (3-0), who entered the game with a 4.11 ERA in just 15.1 innings on the season. She went 3.2 innings and allowed a hit and three walks. Her defense turned three double plays behind her. Katie Donovan entered after a leadoff single in the seventh to earn her sixth save of the season.

Meanwhile, Utah (31-15, 9-9 Pac-12) picked up four runs on seven hits to earn the victory.

Arizona starting pitcher Trish Parks was unable to survive the first inning, recording just one out and giving up two runs and leaving the bases loaded for Michelle Floyd, who initiated a double play to get the Cats out of the first.

Floyd (17-7) lasted 3.2 innings and gave up two runs on five hits before giving way to Siera Phillips, who finished the game, allowing two walks but no more in two innings of work.

Arizona opened the scoring in the top of the first as Chelsea Goodacre picked up a pair of two-out RBI with a double to to center field to score Chelsea Suitos and Kellie Fox.

The lead would not make it out of the first though, as five consecutive Utes reached base to chase Trish Parks. Michelle Floyd inherited a bases-loaded, one out jam with the game tied at 2. Floyd induced a 5-3 double play to get out of the inning.

Utah notched a two-out RBI double in the third to take a 3-2 lead.

Another two-out RBI double extended Utah's lead to 4-2 after four innings.

That would be the final score as Arizona was unable to pose a serious threat from the first inning on.

Arizona returns home to face Stanford next weekend. The Cats and the Cardinal begin the series on Friday at 6 p.m. at Hillenbrand Stadium.

