Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The NFL, like any good business, has been able to adapt and change with the times. New rules, new teams, new colors, and now for the first time there will be a change in the people or person throwing the flags. Many people are calling Sarah Thomas a pioneer but she'd rather just do her job, without a title.This fall 41 year old Thomas, a mother of three, will become the first female referee in the NFL. To get inside the bubble of NFL referees and to try and figure out what Thomas might expect in her rookie season, why not talk to someone with a decade of managing the gridiron at the highest level.

I spoke with 11 year NFL referee veteran Steve Wilson to help me shed some light on what life will be like in what has been such a male dominated atmosphere on the field.



