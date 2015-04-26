Mr. big shot

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The most vivid image I have of Jerryd Bayless at Arizona was his three game stretch where he scored 30 plus points, that was in college. In the NBA, my most vivid image of Bayless... was Saturday.

Bayless was never one to smile and if he has a cordial personality, he never shows it on the court. He does have an edge though and he'll let you see that all day. During the first half former Oregon Duck Aaron Brooks intentionally elbow checked Bayless to which he retaliated with a two handed push. After a short scurmish, both player were given technical fouls. It seems this only fueled the former Wildcats night.

He only had 10 points, but he was all over the court in the final 7 minutes and was assigned to cover former MVP Derrick Rose man to man. Rose got his, but Bayless had the last laugh. As time expired Bayless dropped the one handed lay up high off the glass to avoid the series sweep at te hands of the Bulls.

