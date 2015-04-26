SB: Run rule redux

For the second consecutive night, the 19th-ranked Arizona softball team put up double-digit runs to back a brilliant pitching performance, helping Arizona run-rule Stanford for the second consecutive night, 10-2 in six innings, as the Wildcats clinched a series victory over the Cardinal.

Siera Phillips, who had pitched more than two innings just four times all season, three of which occurred in the first 10 games of the season, tossed 3.2 innings of relief in the contest, allowing just one hit in the process. It was the best outing of the year for the junior, who prior to this year was an outfielder. Phillips struck out a career-high four batters in her 3.2 scoreless innings.

Phillips (3-0) earned the victory in relief of Trish Parks, who started and went 2.1 innings, but was lifted after she allowed five walks and three hits to the 14 batters she faced. Parks gave up two runs, one earned, in the start.

Mandie Perez went 3-for-3 in the game to raise her average to a team-best .418 on the year. Mo Mercado (2) and Kellie Fox (2) also turned in multi-hit efforts in the contest.

Fox and Chelsea Goodacre hit home runs in the game, two of UA's 12 hits.

Goodacre's fifth-inning two-run homer gave her 20 on the season, making her the sixth Wildcat in school history to hit 20-plus home runs in a season, just three games after teammate Katiyana Mauga became the fifth. The power-hitting duo is tied for the Pac-12 lead with their 20 homers apiece.

Additionally, the two runs brought in on the homer extended Goodacre's Pac-12-leading RBI total to 72, tying her career high with seven games remaining in the regular season.

The Wildcats' offense, fresh off of an 11-run outpouring a night ago, was sluggish to start, scoring just four runs in the first four innings before plating two in the fifth and four in the sixth. Stanford (16-31, 1-16 Pac-12) put up single runs in the second and third.

Mauga singled in a run in the bottom of the first inning to get the scoring going before UA (36-12, 11-6 Pac-12) added three in the second inning. Hallie Wilson singled in a pair with the bases loaded before Chelsea Suitos drove in a run with a ground ball.

Arizona's offense was silent for the next two half-innings before Goodacre's two-run shot gave the Cats a 6-2 lead after five.

In the sixth, there were two on with nobody out when Fox hit a three-run homer to left. After a groundout and two walks, Mo Mercado ended the game with an RBI double to right center.

Arizona and Stanford wrap up the series on Sunday at noon as the Cats try to sweep the Cardinal for the second straight year.

