Cats put "The Tree" in wood chipper

TUCSON, Ariz. – Hallie Wilson hit three of Arizona's six home runs on Sunday afternoon at Hillenbrand Stadium, helping Arizona sweep the Cardinal for the second consecutive season with a 22-5 (5 innings) game-3 victory over the Cardinal.



Wilson, who hit nine home runs in the first 48 games of the season, tied an Arizona record with three home runs, matching Chelsea Goodacre's three-homer effort at New Mexico State earlier this year, among several others. Her three home runs, two of which occurred in the same inning, brought in a total of eight runs, marking a career-high for the senior, and representing the most RBI in a single game since Shelby Pendley drove in eight on Feb. 17, 2012 against North Dakota.



In addition to Wilson's three-homer day, Chelsea Goodacre, Mo Mercado and Alexis Dotson also left the yard on Sunday – it was Dotson's first career homer. Arizona's six home runs matched a season-high; UA also hit six at New Mexico State (3/21).



The Cats plated their 22 runs on 18 hits, both totals matched season highs.



In the 33 previous seasons of Arizona softball (1,941 games), the team had scored 22 runs or more just three times. In 2015, in 49 games, the Cats have done it three times.



The victory over Stanford marked two consecutive seasons that Arizona has swept the Cardinal, and seven straight victories overall in the series.



Wilson had four hits in the contest, a career-high for the senior, who now has 271 hits in her tenure. Wilson was one of five Wildcats to turn in multi-hit efforts: Wilson (4), Dotson (3), Goodacre (2), Mandie Perez (2) and Mo Mercado (2).



Arizona scored 14 of its first 15 runs with two out. UA had the bases clear with two out in the first before five straight Wildcats, including a Goodacre three-run homer and a Mercado RBI single, reached base to give Arizona the early in 4-0 advantage.



In the second inning, Dotson grounded out, Wilson homered and Suitos hit a fly ball. With two out and nobody on, the next 12 Wildcats reached base and 10 of them scored. Arizona had five extra-base hits in the second inning, including two Wilson homers, a Perez RBI double, a Mercado home run and a Goodacre RBI double.



Arizona added three runs on a Dotson home run in the third and four runs on a Wilson grand slam in the fourth.



For the second consecutive night, Siera Phillips (4-0) earned the victory in relief. Phillips threw the final 1.2 innings of the game and gave up one hit – a solo homer in the fifth. Phillips was the third pitcher UA used on Sunday – Michelle Floyd went two innings and gave up three runs on four hits while Trish Parks went 1.1 innings and gave up a run on a hit with three walks.



The Cats close the regular season with the top two teams in the conference, starting with a visit to No. 7 UCLA next weekend in Westwood before welcoming second-ranked Oregon the following weekend. Arizona and UCLA get the series under way on Friday, May 1 at 5 p.m. PDT.

