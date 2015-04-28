Behind enemy lines

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The 2015 Sun Devil caravan tour made it's way through Tucson Tuesday, fair to say not a lot Wildcats had dinner plans at El Saguarito restaurant that night. The Mexican restaurant played host to ASU AD Ray Anderson, wrestling head coach Zeke Jones, and newly appointed men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley.



It was our first chance to chat with the new Sun Devil shotcaller. On the surface, his relationship and the rivalry with Sean Miller appears to be... cordial? No it is, Hurley said he's known Sean Miller and his family for quite some time now and has a lot of respect for what Miller has done in Tucson. He added they also recently met over the weekend while recruiting and had a couple minutes to chat. Remember, everyone in the conference is recruiting the same player or players, so I imagine there wasn't any secret who they were watching and why.



Hurley also spoke about leaning on his former coach Mike Krzyzewski when he was interviewing for the ASU job, "I had to ask him, he's kind of the authority on that." When I asked about the possibility of facing his old coach now that he is in a power 6 conference he smiled and replied," I'd rather not, I'll try to avoid that every chance I get. I know what he's all about."

