McIlroy three times had to rally from a late deficit to reach the championship match Sunday at TPC Harding Park. He won four straight holes on the front nine against Gary Woodland and never looked back.

McIlroy captured his second World Golf Championship with a 4-and-2 victory over Woodland to remind the world of his No. 1 ranking.

It was the first time since Tiger Woods in 2008 that the top seed won golf's most fickle event.





(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)