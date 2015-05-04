Cactus Bowl shuffle

Fiesta Bowl Chairman of the Board Matt Winter announced today that the Cactus Bowl will be returning to Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. The Pac-12 and Big 12 bout showcases two elite college football teams for an exciting match up at the conclusion of the college football regular season.

"We are proud to partner with Chase Field for the upcoming Cactus Bowl games," said Winter. Chase Field has a proud history in the Arizona community and we look forward to working with them to not only deliver the superior bowl experience that our fans have come to know and love, but also to help further our mission to make Arizona a better place."

Originally played in Tucson, Ariz. in December of 1989 the Cactus Bowl moved to Chase Field in December of 2000. The exciting college football game was played at the facility for 6 seasons. Hosted by the Fiesta Bowl organization, the post-season bowl game is rich with tradition and community involvement.

"This is a great day for Phoenix, Maricopa County and the Cactus Bowl," said Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chairman, Steve Chucri, "returning to Chase Field where it had a successful run. This event represents a great collaboration between the public, private and non-profit sectors and is a tribute to the professionalism of our staffs and the will and determination of our leadership."

Opened in March, 1998 Chase Field is the only stadium in the United States with a retractable roof, air conditioning and permanent natural turf field. It has played host to not only the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB games, but also the 2001 World Series, 2011 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, MLB World Classic baseball games, NCAA football games, supercross, monster trucks and many other large-scale events.

