Gold standard

Phoenix, AZ - Paul Goldschmidt of the Arizona Diamondbacks has been named National League Player of the Week for April 27th-May 3rd. The announcement was made earlier today on MLB Network.

Goldschmidt led the Majors with 15 hits last week and was tops in the NL with 22 total bases. His .556 batting average (15-for-27) was the second-highest among qualifying National Leaguers as was his .571 on-base percentage. The 27-year-old also ranked among League leaders with four doubles (T-2nd) and an .815 slugging percentage (5th) in six contests.

Goldschmidt collected two-or-more hits in five of six games last week, which included four three-hit outings. He posted three consecutive three-hit performances from April 27th-29th, which tied a D-backs club record (ninth time) and marked a career-first for the Texas native.

The nine hits during the course of the three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies tied for second-most by a Diamondback in a three-game set. Goldschmidt's five games with three-or-more hits this season ranks second in the league. This is the first career Player of the Week Award for the two-time All-Star.



