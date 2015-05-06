Calming the Quack

This weekend should prove to be essential for Arizona's postseason fate. While Arizona is securely in the field, UA is on the razor-thin edge between hosting Regionals and being shipped elsewhere. The Wildcats are currently 16th in the NCAA RPI, a tool used by the selection committee to determine the top 16 seeds and, thus, the 16 teams that will host Regionals.

Tucson, AZ -After losing just three games total in the month of April (9-3), the Cats equaled that in the first three days of May, as Arizona was swept by UCLA last weekend in Westwood.Arizona is the only school in the country to have two players in the top 10 in both home runs and RBI. Chelsea Goodacre and Katiyana Mauga are tied for sixth in the NCAA with 22 home runs each. Meanwhile, Goodacre leads the country with 79 RBI while Mauga is tied for eighth with 66. Kellie Fox is tied for 25th with her 59 RBI.The Wildcats are fourth in the country in batting average (.364), fourth in runs/game (8.17), fifth in on-base percentage (.458), fifth in slugging percentage (.622) and eighth in home runs/game (1.75).After hitting 42 home runs in 31 nonconference games (1.36/game) Arizona has ramped it up in Pac-12 play, hitting 49 home runs in 21 conference games (2.33/game). The 49 home runs are the most in the Pac-12 in conference play, five more than second place Oregon. Chelsea Goodacre leads the way with 11 Pac-12 blasts (conference-high) while Katiyana Mauga (10), Kellie Fox (9), and Hallie Wilson (8) have also seen a recent power surge. The Cats are slugging a whopping .652 in Pac-12 games.In the last 26 games, Arizona has 60 home runs, including at least one home run in 22 of the last 23 games. As a team, in Arizona's last 696 at-bats, the Wildcats are averaging a home run every 11.6 at-bats. In the previous 704 at-bats, UA hitters averaged one home run every 22 at-bats. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 91 home runs.Chelsea Goodacre is the NCAA leader with 79 RBI, already a new career high with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The senior, whose 233 career RBI are currently eighth in school history, could become the sixth player in Arizona history to bat in 90-or-more runs in a season.Senior Chelsea Goodacre (22 home runs) and sophomore Katiyana Mauga (22) and are both tied for sixth nationally. The duo hit 22 and 20, respectively, a season ago. Mauga is the first player in school history to hit 20-or-more home runs in her freshman and sophomore seasons and just the fifth player to hit 20-or-more in multiple seasons. Goodacre is the sixth.Kellie Fox and Chelsea Goodacre have been named two of 26 finalists for USA Softball Player of the Year. Fox leads the team with a .403 average, starting all 52 games at shortstop. The senior has nine doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 59 RBI and a .742 slugging percentage. Goodacre is leads the country with 79 RBI and is sixth with 22 home runs. The senior is hitting .357 and slugging .838 in 52 starts.

Arizona is 5-2 in the third game of its five Pac-12 series this season. Dating back to last season, Arizona has won 11 of 14 game 3s in Pac-12 play.





Arizona is 23-3 at Hillenbrand Stadium this season and 54-6 since the start of 2014.



The Wildcats are 48-46 (.510) in Pac-12 play since the conference expanded to 12 teams in 2012. Since joining the Pac-10 in 1987, Arizona is 454-174-1 (.723).





