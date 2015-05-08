Capturing both north stars

source: www.redorbit.com
Now on to the shots taken by Miguel Claro. Claro mounted his camera on two clock drives, and focused one on Polaris and the other on Vega. The drives rotate opposite the spin of the Earth, to show where the stars center-up in the photo. The long exposure gives the stars the streaking-look.
source: www.spaceweather.com
Here's what he had to say on spaceweather.com
"After a long time of burning my mind with new ideas," says Claro. "I figured out how I could do it, developing what I think is, a totally new astrophotographic technique."
