Interesting experiment with an octopus captured on video

Octopuses may be known for their many legs and strange appearance, but did you that they can manipulate their bodies in such a way to squeeze through small crevices? Raymond Deckel, a student of the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Studies, wanted to find out just how small of a hole they could go through with an underwater experiment.

Octopuses are able to do this because they have no bones or an exoskeleton. They are actually quite a bit more intelligent than one may expect. In fact, they are likely more intelligent than any other invertebrates. They have even been able to distinguish between different shapes and patterns in laboratory experiments.