Bradenton ticket booked

TUCSON, Ariz. –

Battling wet and windy weather, University of Arizona women's golf posted a fourth-place finish at Notre Dame's NCAA Regional Championships to punch its ticket to the NCAA Championships later this month. The Wildcats will play in their third-straight NCAA Championships and the 2015 season marks their 27th NCAA appearance since 1983.

No. 5 Duke won the team race with an 873 (+9). No. 13 Wake Forest earned a runner-up finish with an 876 (+12). No. 20 UC Davis rounded out the top three with an 884 (+20). No. 4 Arizona finished in fourth place with an 886 (+22) and daily rounds of 294, 292 and 300. No. 1 Leona Maguire of Duke was the individual medalist with a 212 (-4).

From the South Bend Regional, Duke, Wake Forest, UC Davis, Arizona, No. 26 Tulane and No. 33 Purdue are the teams that advance to the NCAA Championships.

th place with a 220 (+4). She carded rounds of 73, 75 and 72. No. 34 junior Lindsey Weaver finished third with a 215 (-1) and daily rounds of 71, 70 and 74. No. 28 senior Manon Gidali shared 14place with a 220 (+4). She carded rounds of 73, 75 and 72.

th place with a 225 (+9). She carded daily rounds of 75, 73 and 77. Senior Kendall Prince scored a 229 (+13) and finished tied for 53rd. She collected daily rounds of 75, 77 and 77. No. 86 Wanasa Zhou rounded out the Arizona five in a tie for 72nd place. She scored a 233 (+17) with rounds of 81, 74 and 78. No. 27 freshman Krystal Quihuis finished in a tie for 34place with a 225 (+9). She carded daily rounds of 75, 73 and 77. Senior Kendall Prince scored a 229 (+13) and finished tied for 53. She collected daily rounds of 75, 77 and 77. No. 86 Wanasa Zhou rounded out the Arizona five in a tie for 72place. She scored a 233 (+17) with rounds of 81, 74 and 78.

From the Raleigh Regional, No. 2 South Carolina, No. 15 Northwestern, No. 42 N.C. State, No. 31 Alabama, No. 7 LSU and Campbell advanced to the NCAA Championships.

The Wildcats will play next May 22-27, in Bradenton, Fla., at the 2015 NCAA Championships.