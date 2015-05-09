Bradenton ticket booked

TUCSON, Ariz. –

Battling wet and windy weather, University of Arizona women's golf posted a fourth-place finish at Notre Dame's NCAA Regional Championships to punch its ticket to the NCAA Championships later this month. The Wildcats will play in their third-straight NCAA Championships and the 2015 season marks their 27th NCAA appearance since 1983.

No. 5 Duke won the team race with an 873 (+9). No. 13 Wake Forest earned a runner-up finish with an 876 (+12). No. 20 UC Davis rounded out the top three with an 884 (+20). No. 4 Arizona finished in fourth place with an 886 (+22) and daily rounds of 294, 292 and 300. No. 1 Leona Maguire of Duke was the individual medalist with a 212 (-4).

From the South Bend Regional, Duke, Wake Forest, UC Davis, Arizona, No. 26 Tulane and No. 33 Purdue are the teams that advance to the NCAA Championships.

No. 34 junior Lindsey Weaver finished third with a 215 (-1) and daily rounds of 71, 70 and 74. No. 28 senior Manon Gidali shared 14th place with a 220 (+4). She carded rounds of 73, 75 and 72.

No. 27 freshman Krystal Quihuis finished in a tie for 34th place with a 225 (+9). She carded daily rounds of 75, 73 and 77. Senior Kendall Prince scored a 229 (+13) and finished tied for 53rd. She collected daily rounds of 75, 77 and 77. No. 86 Wanasa Zhou rounded out the Arizona five in a tie for 72nd place. She scored a 233 (+17) with rounds of 81, 74 and 78.

From the Raleigh Regional, No. 2 South Carolina, No. 15 Northwestern, No. 42 N.C. State, No. 31 Alabama, No. 7 LSU and Campbell advanced to the NCAA Championships.

The Wildcats will play next May 22-27, in Bradenton, Fla., at the 2015 NCAA Championships.



