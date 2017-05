Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - If you like to keep things simple and pick the favorites, this year's NBA playoffs have you questioning everything. Both no. 1 seeds from the east and the West are playing catch up on the road down 2-1 in their respective series.For a second straight game, the Grizzlies made the Warriors look nothing like the team that was the NBA's best home or away during the regular season. The Warriors missed seven straight 3s during one stretch, several wide-open looks, and the Grizzlies harassed them into a handful of ugly turnovers.Game 4 is Monday night in Memphis.

