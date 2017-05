Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - It's been a while, sure Daniel Hudson's comeback has seen some improvements, velocity back up, stellar bullpen outings, but no starts. Today the former starter... got another start.It's been all about baby steps for Daniel Hudson this year. After two Tommy John surgeries no one was expecting to see the same guy from 2011 who won 16 games, no one was really sure what to expect. Making his first major league start since June 2012, he was limited to 56 pitches in 3 1-3 scoreless innings.

Aaron Hill and A.J. Pollock homered to back five pitchers who carried the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved