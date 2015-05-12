You better recognize

Mike Candrea was recently the feature in the documentary titled "Building a Dynasty" he knows a thing or two about the postseason. He knows more about winning it all, he did it eight times in his career at Arizona and keeps Hillenbrand packed this time of year.

Question is, how much weight does that carry? Enough to sway the NCAA committee to pick them over the other regional 'bubble teams'?

Arizona has been an initial-rounds host 18 times, and Super Regionals six times. If the bracket holds up as seeded, the Cats would head to Baton Rouge, LA to face fifth-seeded LSU in the Super Regional.

KOLD Sports Anchor Dave Cooney tries to shed some light on why Arizona's history may have bolstered their future.

