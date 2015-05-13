Tourney time on the pitch

Tucson, AZ - FC Tucson's highly anticipated return to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup kicks off against Chula Vista FC, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.



With an 11-2-1 record in 2014, FC Tucson captured the Mountain Division and clinched its spot amongst 18 other Premier Development League clubs in the tournament. The winner between FC Tucson and Chula Vista FC will advance to face Arizona United SC of United Soccer Leagues in the second round, May 20 at Scottsdale Stadium.



FC Tucson's last U.S. Open Cup appearance was in 2013, where it defeated the likes of United Soccer Leagues Pro's Phoenix FC and North American Soccer League's San Antonio Scorpions. The club's cinderella run ended in the third round with a hard fought 2-0 loss to the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer.



Chula Vista FC, a United States Adult Soccer Association team, is a regional qualifier club from the Calif.-South division. Last year five USASA clubs advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.



Additionally, 17 MLS, nine NASL and 21 USL teams will compete in the single elimination tournament. Established in 1914, the U.S. Open Cup is one of the oldest cup competitions in the world, and United States soccer's oldest. It was named after Lamar Hunt, National Soccer Hall-of-Famer, in 1999.



Seattle Sounders FC has had its name engraved in the U.S. Open Cup champions' Dewar Challenge Trophy the last four of six years. An MLS club that has competed multiple times in the FC Tucson Desert Diamond Cup, Sounders FC looks to defend its U.S. Open Cup title in 2015.

Copyright 2015 FC Tucson All Rights Reserved



