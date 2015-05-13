Mass murders in Arizona history.



Aug. 9, 1991 - Buddhist Temple massacre. Waddell, near Luke Air Force Base. Nine dead. Jonathan Doody - serving nine life terms. Click here for more.

Jan. 8, 2011 - Gabrielle Giffords assassination attempt. Pima County. Six dead, 13 injured. Jared Lee Loughner - serving life. Click here for more.

Feb. 23, 2016 - Five dead. Phoenix. Phoenix police say Alex Buckner, 26, killed his father, his mother, his 18-year-old sister, and his 6-year-old sister. Police shot Buckner when he pointed a gun at officers. Investigation ongoing. Click here for more.

Oct. 18, 2015 - Murder-suicide. Tempe. Tempe police say Glenn Edward Baxter deliberately drove his SUV into Tempe Town Lake, killing his estranged wife and their three children, ages 3, 2 and 1. Click here for more.

May 12, 2015: Murder-suicide. Tucson. Five dead. Christopher Carrillo shot four of his family members, himself. Click here for more.

April 16, 2015 - Murder-suicide. North Phoenix. Five dead. 50-year old Driss Diaeddinn killed his two brothers, his mother, his sister-in-law, himself. Click here for more.

May 2, 2012 - Murder-suicide. Gilbert. Five dead. Neo-Nazi J.T. Ready killed his girlfriend, her daughter and granddaughter, and daughter's fiance, himself. Click here for more.

Nov. 13, 1966 - Rose-Mar College of Beauty shooting. Mesa. Four women and 3-year-old girl. Robert Benjamin Smith - serving life.

Oct. 5, 2017 - Four dead in Casa Grande. Circumstances still under investigation.

Nov. 9, 2003 - Murder-suicide. Tucson. Four dead. Michael Breaux killed his wife and two children, himself.

Oct. 28, 2002 - Murder-suicide. University of Arizona nursing school shooting. Tucson. Robert Flores killed three female professors, himself. Click here for more.

June 13, 1996 - Fire Union Hall Murders. Tucson. Four dead (one man, three women) Note: Two weeks earlier the same men killed two in the Moon Smoke Shop). Robert Jones, was executed, and Scott Nordstrom, is on death row. Click here for more.

