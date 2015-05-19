Tuesday's Tail: Gizmo is looking for her forever family - Tucson News Now

Tuesday's Tail: Gizmo is looking for her forever family

Gizmo (Source: PACC) Gizmo (Source: PACC)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Meet Gizmo!

The female Dachshund/Chihuahua mix is just under 2 years old.

Gizmo's former owner brought her to the Pima Animal Care Center on May 15, 2015 because of confinement issues.

While she can be very shy towards strangers, she can also be very sweet. Gizmo walks well on a leash, loves treats and gets along great with other animals.

Gizmo's adoption fee is $30 plus a $15 license fee. The adoption fee includes spay surgery, vaccinations and microchip.

If you would like to pay Gizmo a visit to find out if she's a good fit for your home, feel free to drop by the Pima Animal Care Center. It's located at 4000 N Silverbell Road. 

