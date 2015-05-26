Tuesday's Tail Chaquito is looking for his forever family

Meet Chaquito!

Chaquito is a 2-year-old neutered male Heeler mix. He was found as a stray back in February. The couple who found him would have liked to call him their own, but he was too large for their apartment.

When Chaquito was first brought to the Pima Animal Care Center, he was very scared but after a month of a little TLC from a foster family he learned to settle down.

The pup is now much more relaxed and outgoing. He also walks very well on a leash. PACC says he is best suited in a home with a yard.

If you would like to make Chaquito a part of your home, visit him at Pima Animal Care Center at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.

Last week's pet Gizmo is also still available for adoption. Let's help find these great pups their forever homes.

