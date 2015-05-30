Monsoon quiz results - How did you do?

Question
1.) When is the monsoon in Arizona?
Answer: June 15th - September 30th
Correct: 57%
2.) On average, how much rain does Tucson receive during the monsoon?
Answer: 6.08"
Correct: 44%
3.) The word “monsoon” is derived from the Arabic term, “mausim”, meaning what?
Answer: Season
Correct: 22%
4.) What speed can straight-line wind gusts from an Arizona thunderstorm get up to?
Answer: Over 100mph
Correct: 21%
5.) What is the minimum depth of moving water that can make the average person fall?
Answer: 6 inches
Correct: 41%
6.) What is the monsoon?
Answer: A seasonal shift in wind direction due to the temperature difference between land and sea
Correct: 43%
7.) Prior to 2008, what method was used to signal the start of the monsoon in Tucson?
Answer: When the dew point temperature is at least 54° for 3 consecutive days
Correct: 53%
8.) How much water does it take to float most vehicles?
Answer: 1 to 2 feet
Correct: 32%
9.) What should you do when caught in a dust storm?
Answer: Pull off of the road, put the car in park, turn off your lights and take your foot off the brake
Correct: 74%
10.) How far can lightning strike from the nearest rain?
Answer: 60 miles
Correct: 16% (Tricky question, so don't sweat this one. Although 60 miles may be possible for cloud-to-cloud lightning, it's more likely to be about 10-15 miles from the nearest rain)
Overall average score: 40%
Copyright 2015. Tucson News Now. All Rights Reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.