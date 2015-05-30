The final friendly

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) - The United States wrapped up its World Cup warmup matches with a listless 0-0 draw against South Korea on Saturday, a result that highlighted the Americans' struggle to regain top form going into next month's tournament.



Again missing star forward Alex Morgan, who hasn't played in a month because of a bone bruise in her left knee, the second-ranked Americans were shut out at home for the first time since Nov. 5, 2008, in Cincinnati, also by South Korea. Morgan says she will be ready for the team's World Cup opener against Australia on June 8.



Still, the U.S. extended its home unbeaten streak to 96 since November 2004 (84-0-12) and is 7-0-2 against the South Koreans.



Three days shy of her 35th birthday, forward Abby Wambach started in her 242nd international appearance in the only change by U.S. coach Jill Ellis from the starters in the 5-1 win over Mexico on May 17. Wambach replaced Megan Rapinoe, who had a sore quadriceps in training Friday.



