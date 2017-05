Paul has a pair

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Paul Goldschmidt outslugged the Milwaukee Brewers with two homers and four RBIs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-3 win Saturday.



The left-handed first baseman led off the third with a homer before hitting a long three-run shot for a 7-2 lead in the fourth. That drive caromed off the scoreboard high above the 400-foot sign in deep straightaway center, chasing starter Kyle Lohse (3-6) from the game.



Goldschmidt had three hits with two runs at Miller Park, where he improved his average to .511 for his five-year career. The Diamondbacks pounded out 11 hits off Lohse in his 3 1-3 innings.



Even Arizona starter Jeremy Hellickson (3-3) got in on the fun at the plate with two hits, including an RBI single through a drawn-in infield in the second.



(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.