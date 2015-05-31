Goodacre goes pro

Kissimmee, FL – The USSSA Florida Pride of the National Pro Fast Pitch (NPF) league announces the signing of free agent Chelsea Goodacre. Goodacre was recently named to the NFCA All-American Second Team. The former Arizona catcher from Temecula, California adds a key source of power to the Pride both behind the plate and in the lineup.



“Goodacre has put up tremendous power numbers since she arrived at Arizona and has been a steady presence behind the plate. We think she can continue both of these qualities in the NPF and she adds depth at the catching position, something we definitely needed,” said Pride General Manager Don DeDonatis.



The past four years, Goodacre has been one of the most powerful hitters in the country. In 2015, she led the team and NCAA with 86 RBI, which was the 9th most in Arizona history. Her 71 career homeruns and 239 RBIs are the 5th and 8thmost in school history. Goodacre's Pac-12 leading 22 homeruns during the 2014 season ranked fourth in the nation.



As a sophomore, Goodacre served as Arizona's main source of power tallying 64 hits and leading the team in slugging percentage, RBI (58), home runs (17), and total bases (123) – All of which ranked 5th in the Pac-12.



“Words cannot explain how unbelievably thrilled I am to sign with the USSSA Pride. I look forward to the opportunity to continue playing softball, the opportunity to play in a professional organization with such great players, and having the chance to learn from people who have contributed so much to this game,” said Goodacre.



She achieved Pac-12 honors on and off the field in all four seasons at Arizona, as she is a three-time All-Pac-12 first team member, was a Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention selection in 2014, and an All Freshman Honorable Mention selection in 2012. Additionally, she received Second Team NFCA All-West Region honors in 2013 and 2014.



Goodacre spent the last three years learning from former USSSA Pride great Caitlin Lowe who is an assistant coach at the University of Arizona.



“I've asked Caitlin a thousand questions about the Pride and NPF and am so grateful to her for sharing her experiences with me. She shared with me that having the opportunity to play in the NPF and for the Pride was something that she will always cherish. She also told me the pitching at this level is unbelievably good and the base runners are exceptionally fast!” said Goodacre.



