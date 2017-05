Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - There were all kinds of reasons to stay, but there were millions of reasons to leave, you get it. Ultimately Arizona senior Center Kaleb Tarczewski said he simply, "hadn't gotten over the hump yet."

Let's remember there was no guarantee that Zeus would have even been picked later this month in the NBA Draft, so it would have been a roll of the dice. The debate will carry on whether the Cats seven footer is a bonafide NBA caliber player, there is no debate he can help Sean Miller's club next year that will lose three other NBA prospects.

KOLD caught up with the Arizona big man for the first time since the season ended on Monday at Joseph Blair's 15th annual Arizona Basketball Academy Camp for kids. Zeus shed some added light on the timeline of his decision and what to make of the upcoming future of the UA program, a place where he could become the winningest Wildcat in history.

