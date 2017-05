Former Wildcat tight end and newly minted Super Bowl champion, Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski can always draw a crowd. Girls, guys, grandmas, fans, they all seem to flock to Rob, but this weekend it was hundreds of Gronk wannabees.

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) -

Gronk played host at this weekends Citi Rob Gronkowski Football camp at a nearby Boston high school (Melrose High.)



There were a couple of hundred kids on the fields, working on drills in small groups with music filling the air. And there was Gronkowski — in camouflage shorts, a camp T-shirt, and bright blue glasses frames with no lenses — throwing passes, leading huddles, and diving on the grass.

