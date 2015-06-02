Tuesday's Tail Rico, a little pup with a big heart - Tucson News Now

Tuesday's Tail Rico, a little pup with a big heart

Rico (Source: Pima Animal Care Center) Rico (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Meet Rico!

Rico may be little but he has a big heart! He's a very energetic dog who can walk well on a leash. Members of the Pima Animal Care Center say if Rico sees something that interests him he walks on his hind legs to get a better view.

He was recently returned to the center because he did not get along with the former owner's cats.

Rico is neutered and eager to be adopted today!

If you would like to make Rico a part of your day, feel free to visit him at PACC at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.

