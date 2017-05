The Pollock pop sinks Braves

PHOENIX (AP) - A.J. Pollock hit a two-out, two-run home run into the Chase Field swimming pool in the seventh inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 in a back-and-forth game Tuesday night.



The homer was the 51st splashdown in the water beyond the right field fence since the ballpark opened in 1998.



Ender Inciarte had two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases for the Diamondbacks. He drew a two-out walk from Brandon Cunniff (2-1) and scored on Pollock's home run.



A.J. Pierzynski and Todd Cunningham each drove in a pair of runs in the Braves' five-run sixth inning after the Diamondbacks had taken a 4-1 lead off Shelby Miller.



