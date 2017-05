Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Nogales native Bob Baffert has a resume filled with milestones, but the win today goes right at the top, we have a new Triple Crown winner.American Pharoah became the first horse in 37 years to win all three legs of the Triple Crown. Baffert had trained four other horses who had completed the first two legs. Baffert's only previous win at the Belmont was 2001, safe to say today was a bit more notable.Ridden by Victor Espinoza, who became the first Hispanic jockey to win the Triple Crown, American Pharoah went off as a 3-5 favorite. He took the lead early and pulled away on the homestretch.Frosted finished second, and Keen Ice came in third.American Pharoah is the 12th horse to win the Triple Crown and the eighth to be the favorite in all three legs.

