Tucsonan Anthony Birchak walked into the Octagon Saturday night in New Orleans with 11-2 record, but eh oddsmakers did not have him getting number 12, they were wrong.Birchak came in as the (+155 underdog) but the odds shifted after a minute and a half had passed. Birchak let out a flurry that sent opponent Joe Soto to the ground and ultimately his demise. Birchak said afterward he didn't know if he... was knocked out and quickly added it was a "dream come true" and to his family, "Daddy is coming home with a big big win."

The official end to this one came at the 1:37 mark of the first round in a KO as Birchak inches closer to what he hopes will be a title fight in the near future.

