Pharoah not finished

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Just when you thought American Pharoah would ride off into the sunset after a triple crown... the story still has legs.Owner Ahmed Zayat says that they will race American Pharoah again after a lot of pundits thought that was the end of the three year old's career. Zayat has already sold the breeding rights but says he "owes it to the sport" to run again. He added that he'll leave it up to the trainer, former Wildcat and Nogales native Bob Baffert on when the appropriate time will be. When asked about the right time to race again, Baffert said," He'll let me know" referring to the thoroughbred on a 7 race win streak.Among the races under consideration are the Jim Dandy at Saratoga in upstate New York on Aug. 1; the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth in New Jersey on Aug. 2; the Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Aug. 22; and the Travers at Saratoga on Aug. 29.The Haskell might have an edge because Baffert has won it a record seven times and Zayat lives in Teaneck, New Jersey.Meanwhile Wildcats everywhere have pledged their support for the first time triple crown winner in 37 years. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr congratulated Baffert during his pregame press conference before game 2 of the NBA finals.