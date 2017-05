Another first for Kerr

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - LeBron James had 39 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers tied the NBA Finals at one game apiece with a 95-93 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors.



Matthew Dellavedova, starting after Kyrie Irving broke his left kneecap in Game 1, made two free throws with 10.1 seconds left in overtime for a 94-93 lead, then played tough defense and forced Stephen Curry to shoot an airball.



James followed with a free throw and the Warriors turned it over on their final possession.



It's Cleveland's first NBA Finals victory after the Cavs were swept in their previous appearance in 2007.



Klay Thompson scored 34 points but Curry was just 5 of 23 from the field for the Warriors, who won Game 1 in OT.



Game 3 is Tuesday night in Cleveland.



