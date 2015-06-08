Dbacks like Dansby at no.1

The accolades were there before Vandy as well. In high school he was a 2-time state champion basketball player and after missing much of his freshman season because of foot and shoulder injuries emerged as a star in the infield in 2014.





Swanson seamlessly switched from second base to shortstop this season as a junior. He was the College World Series' Most Outstanding Player last year, helping the Commodores to the national championship.





Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The Arizona Diamondbacks haven't had the no. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft since 2005 when the picked Justin Upton, they're hoping 2015 could mirror the success of that selection.Arizona took Dansby Swanson, a shortstop from Vanderbilt has built a pretty nice resume in the SEC. First off he hit a home run today and went 2-4 leading the Commodores to their 2nd straight WCS appearance after a 4-2 win over Louisville. He was the MVP of the WCS last year and leads his team in almost every offensive category.