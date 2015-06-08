Dbacks like Dansby at no.1

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The Arizona Diamondbacks haven't had the no. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft since 2005 when the picked Justin Upton, they're hoping 2015 could mirror the success of that selection.
Arizona took Dansby Swanson, a shortstop from Vanderbilt has built a pretty nice resume in the SEC. First off he hit a home run today and went 2-4 leading the Commodores to their 2nd straight WCS appearance after a 4-2 win over Louisville. He was the MVP of the WCS last year and leads his team in almost every offensive category.
The accolades were there before Vandy as well. In high school he was a 2-time state champion basketball player and after missing much of his freshman season because of foot and shoulder injuries emerged as a star in the infield in 2014.
Swanson seamlessly switched from second base to shortstop this season as a junior. He was the College World Series' Most Outstanding Player last year, helping the Commodores to the national championship.
