Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The first Arizona Wildcats baseball player is off the board. Kevin Newman became the first Arizona player since Trevor Crowe in 2005 to be picked in the top 20 of the MLB Draft.

The Pittsburgh Pirates pulled the trigger on the junior shortstop for the Cats. Newman played in all 55 games this season for Arizona while batting .370 and collecting 36 RBI's along the way. He actually started all 165 games played at Arizona.

Many draft pundits had Newman going much lower than the 19th overall pick citing a lack of power. His range and arm power at the shortstop position seemed to be a good consolation for the Pirates.

