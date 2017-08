Bow a lovable, energetic dog is ready to become your best friend

Meet Bow!Bow is ready to bring a lot of love to your home. He was recently taken to the Pima Animal Care Center because his owner moved into an apartment and couldn't keep him.He's great with children and other dogs because of his friendly and outgoing personality.Bow's adoption fee has been waived, making him adoptable immediately!If you would like to pay Bow a visit, feel free to drop by PACC located along Silverbell Road.