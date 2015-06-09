Dbacks day 2 picks

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks selected 8 additional players in Rounds 3-10 of Major League Baseball's First-Year Player Draft, as announced by D-backs Director, Scouting Deric Ladnier. The D-backs have made 10 straight selections from the collegiate ranks including: 1 catcher, 2 infielders, 1 outfielder, 5 right-handed pitchers and 1 left-handed pitcher.
Yesterday, the D-backs selected Vanderbilt University shortstop Dansby Swanson with the first-overall pick in the draft, along with Texas Christian University left-handed pitcher Alex Young in the second round (43rd overall).
Today's selections include:
·RHP Taylor Clarke (Third Round, 76th overall) was named a Louisville Slugger First-Team All-American after going 13-1 with a 1.73 ERA (22 ER in 114.1 IP) and 143 strikeouts in 17 games (18 starts) for the College of Charleston. Clarke ranked among all NCAA Division-I pitchers in wins (T-1st) and strikeouts (3rd), and set a single-game school record after striking out 18 batters in a game on March 7 vs. Radford University.
·RHP Breckin Williams (Fourth Round, 106th overall) earned Second-Team All-SEC honors after going 4-4 with a 1.98 ERA (8 ER in 36.1 IP) and 39 strikeouts in 25 relief outings for the University of Missouri. His 13 saves this season set a program record.
·RHP Ryan Burr (Fifth Round, 136th overall) earned All-Pac 12 accolades in 3 seasons (2013-15) with Arizona State University, setting the school record with 38 saves. He was 8-2 with a 2.91 ERA (15 ER in 46.1 IP) in 33 games in 2015.
·RHP Tyler Mark (Sixth Round, 166th overall) went 5-1 with a 1.24 ERA (7 ER in 51.0 IP) in 38 relief appearances for Concordia University-Irvine. He set the NAIA record with 24 saves in a single season in 2015.
·C Francis Christy (Seventh Round, 196th overall), the Rawlings National Community College co-Player of the Year, hit .326 (56-for-172) with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 45 games for Palomar College.
·INF Kal Simmons (Eighth Round, 226th overall) garnered his third straight All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection (2013-15) after hitting 10 homers and 35 RBI in 55 games for Kennesaw State University. He was named a Louisville Slugger First-Team Freshman All-American in 2013.
·RHP Pierce Romero (Ninth Round, 256th overall) went 2-0 with a 5.50 ERA (11 ER in 18.0 IP) and 17 strikeouts in 11 games for Santa Barbara City College. He is committed to pitch at the University of Nebraska in 2016.
·OF Joey Armstrong (10th Round, 286th overall) hit .277 (59-for-213) with 9 doubles, 2 homers, 26 RBI, 8 stolen bases and 34 runs scored in 54 games for the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. He was named a Mountain West Preseason All-American after hitting .302 (62-for-205) with 8 doubles, 3 triples, 4 homers and 7 stolen bases in 51 games in 2014.
Copyright 2015 Arizona Diamondbacks All Rights Reserved