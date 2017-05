Cleveland (AP) - Steve Kerr told his team they were too good to hang their heads. And they didn't.

With a big surge to open the fourth quarter, the Warriors were back in the game... but never eclipsed the Cavs.

LeBron James had 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on for a 96-91 victory over the Golden State Warriors and a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.The Warriors trimmed a 20-point deficit down to one with about 2 1/2 minutes left, but Matthew Dellavedova converted a three-point play, James made a 3-pointer and Tristan Thompson added a free throw for an 88-80 advantage with 1:31 to play.Stephen Curry's 3-pointer later trimmed it to 94-91 before James hit two free throws to finish it.

